How to Watch the Storm vs. Aces Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Aces (8-1) welcome in the Seattle Storm (2-6) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!
Storm vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Key Stats for Storm vs. Aces
- Seattle's 74.8 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 79.1 Las Vegas allows.
- Seattle is shooting 38.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 41.4% Las Vegas' opponents have shot this season.
- The Storm have compiled a 0-2 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 41.4% from the field.
- Seattle is making 33.3% of its shots from three-point range, which is 5.7 percentage points fewer than the 39.0% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.
- The Storm have a 1-1 record when the team hits more than 39.0% of their three-point attempts.
- Las Vegas averages 35.2 rebounds a contest, 1.1 more rebounds per game than Seattle's average.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.