Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the mound, June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Marlins.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .217 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 54.4% of his 57 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has an RBI in 16 of 57 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (40.4%), including four games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.245
|AVG
|.182
|.284
|OBP
|.314
|.400
|SLG
|.443
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|26/6
|K/BB
|31/17
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.03), 33rd in WHIP (1.181), and ninth in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
