J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Michael Kopech TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 108th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 148th in slugging.

Crawford has had a hit in 38 of 64 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.9%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (4.7%, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate).

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year (26 of 64), with two or more runs nine times (14.1%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .268 AVG .221 .369 OBP .328 .366 SLG .319 7 XBH 9 2 HR 1 10 RBI 13 30/18 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings