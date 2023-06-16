J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 55 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 108th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 148th in slugging.
- Crawford has had a hit in 38 of 64 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.9%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (4.7%, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year (26 of 64), with two or more runs nine times (14.1%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.268
|AVG
|.221
|.369
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.319
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|30/18
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.03 ERA ranks 40th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.4 K/9 ranks ninth.
