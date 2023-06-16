Julio Rodriguez and Andrew Vaughn will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 18th in baseball with 74 total home runs.

Seattle's .383 slugging percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (297 total runs).

The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.216).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryan Woo (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third this season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Domingo Germán 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Clarke Schmidt

