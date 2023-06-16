When the Seattle Mariners (33-34) and Chicago White Sox (30-40) meet at T-Mobile Park on Friday, June 16, Bryan Woo will get the ball for the Mariners, while the White Sox will send Michael Kopech to the mound. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. The over/under for the game is listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.03 ERA)

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 24 out of the 44 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 20-16 (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (30.8%) in those games.

The White Sox have a mark of 8-19 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Mike Ford 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+280)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5500 17th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.