Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mike Ford -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has four home runs and a walk while batting .250.
- Ford has had a base hit in four of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 15.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In three games this year, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|.429
|AVG
|.176
|.429
|OBP
|.263
|1.286
|SLG
|.529
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.57 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (3-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.03 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.03), 33rd in WHIP (1.181), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
