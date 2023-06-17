Cal Raleigh -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .214 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

In 53.4% of his games this year (31 of 58), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 58), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has an RBI in 16 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (23 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .239 AVG .182 .283 OBP .314 .389 SLG .443 11 XBH 10 3 HR 6 16 RBI 13 28/7 K/BB 31/17 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings