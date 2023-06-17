Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cal Raleigh -- .114 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .214 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- In 53.4% of his games this year (31 of 58), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 58), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has an RBI in 16 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (23 of 58), with two or more runs four times (6.9%).
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.239
|AVG
|.182
|.283
|OBP
|.314
|.389
|SLG
|.443
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|28/7
|K/BB
|31/17
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 28th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
