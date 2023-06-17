J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .237 with three doubles, seven walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 14 doubles, three home runs and 36 walks while hitting .245.
- He ranks 103rd in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (39 of 65), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (4.6%), homering in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 21.5% of his games this year (14 of 65), with more than one RBI six times (9.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 65 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.267
|AVG
|.221
|.370
|OBP
|.328
|.371
|SLG
|.319
|8
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|13
|30/19
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.54), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.