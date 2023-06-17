Ty France and the Seattle Mariners play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-135). The over/under is 7 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 25 of the 45 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

Seattle has a 21-16 record (winning 56.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 57.4% chance to win.

Seattle has played in 68 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-33-1).

The Mariners have put together a 4-9-0 record ATS this season (covering just 30.8% of the time).

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-16 14-18 9-13 25-19 23-24 11-8

