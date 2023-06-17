Saturday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (34-34) and Chicago White Sox (30-41) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA).

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 25 (55.6%) of those contests.

This season Seattle has won 15 of its 24 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 300 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule