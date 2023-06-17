Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has four home runs and a walk while hitting .231.
- Ford has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in 27.3% of his games in 2023, and 14.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this season, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.333
|OBP
|.263
|1.000
|SLG
|.529
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|2
|2/0
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 98 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Giolito (5-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.54 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 28th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 27th.
