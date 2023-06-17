Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of July 2 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3000, put them 13th in the league.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of eight Seahawks games last season hit the over.
- Seattle ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last season and 4-4 on the road.
- As the underdog in the game, Seattle went 6-5. When favored, the Seahawks went 3-3.
- The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).
- On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and accumulated 366 yards.
- In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.
- Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.
- In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).
- D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- Bobby Wagner collected two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+900
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
Odds are current as of June 17 at 5:26 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
