How to Watch the Storm vs. Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Storm (2-7) take on the Dallas Wings (5-5) on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at College Park Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
Storm vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: College Park Center
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Storm vs. Wings
- Seattle's 73.4 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 84.4 Dallas allows.
- Seattle has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Dallas have averaged.
- Seattle shoots 32.0% from three-point distance this season. That's 2.7 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.7%).
- The Storm have a 1-2 record when the team makes more than 34.7% of their three-point attempts.
- Dallas averages 38.4 rebounds per game, outrebounding Seattle by 5.0 boards per contest.
