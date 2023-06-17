The Dallas Wings (5-5) welcome in the Seattle Storm (2-6) after Kalani Brown went off for 21 points in the Wings' 79-61 loss to the Sparks. The contest airs on CBS at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Storm vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 83 Wings 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 163.8

Storm vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

There have been three Seattle games (out of ) that went over the total this year.

Storm Performance Insights

Offensively, the Storm are the second-worst squad in the league (74.8 points per game). On defense, they are seventh (81.8 points conceded per game).

Seattle is the third-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (34.1) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (36.8).

In 2023, the Storm are second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and ranked fourth in turnovers forced (14.5).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7.6). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 33.3%.

Defensively, the Storm are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.9. And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 38.4%.

Seattle takes 33.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 28.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 66.8% of its shots, with 71.5% of its makes coming from there.

