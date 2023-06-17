Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 12, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI against the Marlins.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .233 with eight doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 12 of 24 games this season (50.0%) Murphy has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Murphy has driven in a run in three games this season (12.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 .231 AVG .235 .286 OBP .278 .513 SLG .324 7 XBH 3 2 HR 0 3 RBI 1 13/3 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

