Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 1:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ty France and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox and Lucas Giolito on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.431) and OPS (.782) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 82nd in slugging.
- France has picked up a hit in 47 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (five of 67), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- France has driven in a run in 23 games this year (34.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.305
|AVG
|.260
|.391
|OBP
|.307
|.527
|SLG
|.336
|17
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|0
|23
|RBI
|9
|23/11
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.54), 30th in WHIP (1.180), and 27th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
