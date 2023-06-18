On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (hitting .094 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while batting .213.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 52.5% of his 59 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.6% of those games.

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.1% of his games this year, Raleigh has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 23 of 59 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .237 AVG .182 .281 OBP .314 .386 SLG .443 11 XBH 10 3 HR 6 16 RBI 13 29/7 K/BB 31/17 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings