A pair of hot hitters, Ty France and Andrew Vaughn, will try to keep it going when the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB play with 76 total home runs.

Seattle's .383 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 303 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Seattle has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.212).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

Miller is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.

Miller heads into this game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Domingo Germán 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Clarke Schmidt 6/23/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Gilbert Cole Irvin 6/24/2023 Orioles - Away Bryce Miller Kyle Gibson

