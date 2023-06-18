How to Watch the Mariners vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
A pair of hot hitters, Ty France and Andrew Vaughn, will try to keep it going when the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs White Sox Player Props
|Mariners vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Mariners vs White Sox Odds
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 20th in MLB play with 76 total home runs.
- Seattle's .383 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 303 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners are 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .310.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Seattle has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.212).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- Miller is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the year.
- Miller heads into this game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Marlins
|W 8-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Edward Cabrera
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-1
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lucas Giolito
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Domingo Germán
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Cole Irvin
|6/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Gibson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.