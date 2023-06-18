Ty France will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (34-35) on Sunday, June 18, when they battle Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (31-41) at T-Mobile Park at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (4-3, 4.06 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (4-7, 6.75 ERA)

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 25, or 54.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 15-10 (60%).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Mariners went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The White Sox have won in 13, or 31.7%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win three times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+175) Mike Ford 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL West +1600 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.