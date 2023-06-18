Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. White Sox - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Ford -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is hitting .222 with four home runs and a walk.
- Ford has had a base hit in four of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 12), and 13.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In three games this season, Ford has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.300
|AVG
|.176
|.300
|OBP
|.263
|.900
|SLG
|.529
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|2
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (99 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (4-7) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.75 ERA ranks 65th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 65th, and 10 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.