On Sunday, Teoscar Hernandez (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .257 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 14 walks.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (15.9%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has driven home a run in 27 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.3%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .232 AVG .283 .277 OBP .328 .413 SLG .480 13 XBH 11 6 HR 6 17 RBI 22 48/7 K/BB 42/7 2 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings