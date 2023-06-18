On Sunday, Ty France (batting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .427, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 34th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 84th in slugging.

In 70.6% of his games this season (48 of 68), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (30.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

France has an RBI in 23 of 68 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 68 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .301 AVG .260 .385 OBP .307 .515 SLG .336 17 XBH 10 6 HR 0 23 RBI 9 24/11 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings