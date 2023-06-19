As of July 2 the Seattle Seahawks' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +3300, rank them 14th in the NFL.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3300

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Seahawks games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle put up 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 26th, giving up 361.7 yards per game.

The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 on the road.

Seattle collected three wins as the favorite (in six games) and six wins as an underdog (11 games).

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner delivered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +5000 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +6600 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1400 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

