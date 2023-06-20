Cal Raleigh -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the White Sox.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

In 53.3% of his 60 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 27 .248 AVG .182 .290 OBP .314 .393 SLG .443 11 XBH 10 3 HR 6 16 RBI 13 29/7 K/BB 31/17 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings