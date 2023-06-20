Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the White Sox.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- In 53.3% of his 60 games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.7%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.248
|AVG
|.182
|.290
|OBP
|.314
|.393
|SLG
|.443
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|29/7
|K/BB
|31/17
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Yankees will send Cole (7-1) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.75), 20th in WHIP (1.113), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6).
