The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .351 this season while batting .242 with 39 walks and 39 runs scored.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 144th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this season (22.4%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (43.3%), including 10 multi-run games (14.9%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .260 AVG .221 .372 OBP .328 .382 SLG .319 9 XBH 9 3 HR 1 11 RBI 13 32/22 K/BB 20/17 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings