Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a triple) against the White Sox.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (62) this season while batting .258 with 29 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic has gotten a hit in 46 of 66 games this year (69.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (19.7%).
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has had an RBI in 24 games this year (36.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.8% of his games this season (23 of 66), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.238
|AVG
|.280
|.304
|OBP
|.351
|.426
|SLG
|.534
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|15
|46/11
|K/BB
|42/13
|5
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.75), 20th in WHIP (1.113), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
