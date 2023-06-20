Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Kolten Wong -- batting .080 with four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .157 with three doubles and 12 walks.
- Wong has gotten at least one hit in 35.0% of his games this season (14 of 40), with at least two hits four times (10.0%).
- In 40 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In six games this season (15.0%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 40 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.138
|AVG
|.175
|.275
|OBP
|.221
|.155
|SLG
|.206
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|17/8
|K/BB
|15/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (7-1) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.75), 20th in WHIP (1.113), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6).
