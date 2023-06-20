Kolten Wong -- batting .080 with four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .157 with three doubles and 12 walks.

Wong has gotten at least one hit in 35.0% of his games this season (14 of 40), with at least two hits four times (10.0%).

In 40 games played this season, he has not homered.

In six games this season (15.0%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 40 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .138 AVG .175 .275 OBP .221 .155 SLG .206 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 17/8 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings