Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mariners +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -135 +110 7 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Mariners' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (36.4%) in those contests.

Seattle is 3-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of its 70 opportunities.

The Mariners are 4-9-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 14-18 10-14 25-19 24-25 11-8

