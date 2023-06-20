How to Watch the Mariners vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners will meet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Ty France -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners' 76 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 201 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 308 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.89 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.204 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will hand the ball to George Kirby (6-5) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 13 starts this season.
- Kirby has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Marlins
|W 9-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Edward Cabrera
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-1
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lucas Giolito
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Domingo Germán
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Domingo Germán
|6/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Cole Irvin
|6/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Gibson
|6/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Dean Kremer
