The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners will meet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Ty France -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 76 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 201 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 20th in the majors with 308 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Seattle averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.89 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.204 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to George Kirby (6-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 13 starts this season.

Kirby has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Domingo Germán 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Gilbert Cole Irvin 6/24/2023 Orioles - Away Bryce Miller Kyle Gibson 6/25/2023 Orioles - Away George Kirby Dean Kremer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.