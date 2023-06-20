Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Yankees on June 20, 2023
Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres, Ty France and others are available when the New York Yankees host the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
France Stats
- France has 75 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .278/.347/.422 slash line so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 20 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He has a .244/.303/.428 slash line so far this season.
- Rodriguez enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 13
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Cole Stats
- Gerrit Cole (7-1) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 16th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Cole has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.75), 20th in WHIP (1.113), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 3
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 28
|6.0
|4
|6
|5
|9
|3
|vs. Orioles
|May. 23
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 67 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .256/.331/.439 so far this year.
- Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 36 RBI (66 total hits).
- He has a .262/.339/.429 slash line so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
