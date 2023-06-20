Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (39-33) and the Seattle Mariners (35-35) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (7-1) to the mound, while George Kirby (6-5) will take the ball for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Mariners' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Mariners have won in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Seattle has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (308 total runs).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

