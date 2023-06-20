Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mike Ford and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .200 with four home runs and a walk.
- Ford has had a base hit in four of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 12.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Ford has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|.231
|AVG
|.176
|.231
|OBP
|.263
|.692
|SLG
|.529
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|2
|6/0
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (7-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.75), 20th in WHIP (1.113), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
