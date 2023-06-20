The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have the 14th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +3300.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3300

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle covered seven times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Seahawks games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in NFL), and it ranked 26th defensively with 361.7 yards allowed per game.

The Seahawks had five wins at home last year and four on the road.

When the underdog in the game, Seattle went 6-5. As favorites, the Seahawks were 3-3.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and accumulated 366 yards.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

Walker also had 27 catches for 165 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner collected 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +5000 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3000 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +6600 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +1000 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1400 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +1000 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

Odds are current as of June 20 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.