Tuesday's WNBA slate includes Ezi Magbegor's Seattle Storm (3-7) in a home matchup with the Connecticut Sun (9-3) at Climate Pledge Arena. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET.

Connecticut prevailed by a final score of 83-74 in its last game against Los Angeles. Leading the way on offense for the Sun was DeWanna Bonner, who ended the game with 17 points and nine rebounds. Brionna Jones posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Led by Jewell Loyd with 39 points and five assists last time out, Seattle won 109-103 versus Dallas.

Sun vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+260 to win)

Storm (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-8.5)

Sun (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Storm Season Stats

On offense, the Storm are the second-worst squad in the WNBA (77.0 points per game). Defensively, they are ninth (85.3 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Seattle is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (33.0 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds conceded (36.1 per game).

At 16.0 assists per game, the Storm are worst in the league.

In 2023, Seattle is seventh in the league in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.7).

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (8.3 per game), and they rank No. 5 in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Seattle is the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.5 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (39.4%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

At home the Storm score 71.7 points per game, 13.3 less than on the road (85.0). On defense they give up 82.2 points per game at home, 7.8 less than on the road (90.0).

Seattle averages the same number of rebounds per game at home as on the road (33.0), and it concedes more at home (38.0) than on the road (33.3).

The Storm collect 3.8 fewer assists per game at home (14.5) than on the road (18.3).

At home, Seattle commits 12.5 turnovers per game, 1.5 fewer than on the road (14.0). The team forces 15.5 turnovers per game at home, 4.5 more than away (11.0).

This year the Storm are draining fewer 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than on the road (11.8). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.1%) than on the road (42.0%).

At home Seattle gives up 8.3 treys per game, 0.5 fewer than on the road (8.8). It concedes 39.7% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.8% higher than on the road (38.9%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have been underdogs in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.

The Storm have been at least a +260 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Seattle's record against the spread is 6-3-0.

Seattle is 3-1 as a 8.5-point underdog or greater.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Storm have a 27.8% chance to win.

