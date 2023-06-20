The Connecticut Sun (9-3) travel to face the Seattle Storm (3-7) after winning three straight road games. The contest tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Storm have won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

Connecticut has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 3-1.

In the Sun's 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

A total of four Storm games this year have gone over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.