How to Watch the Storm vs. Sun Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A game after putting up 39 points in a 109-103 win over the Wings, Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (3-7) at home against the Connecticut Sun (9-3) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS.
Storm vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Sun
- Seattle puts up an average of 77 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 78.6 Connecticut allows to opponents.
- Seattle's 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (43.1%).
- The Storm are 1-1 when they shoot higher than 43.1% from the field.
- Seattle is knocking down 34.6% of its shots from deep, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the 29.3% Connecticut's opponents are averaging on the season.
- The Storm are 2-3 when shooting over 29.3% as a team from three-point range.
- Connecticut and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 2.1 more rebounds per game.
