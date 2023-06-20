Ty France -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 89th in slugging.

France has gotten a hit in 48 of 69 games this season (69.6%), including 21 multi-hit games (30.4%).

He has hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

France has had an RBI in 23 games this year (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 31 .295 AVG .260 .381 OBP .307 .504 SLG .336 17 XBH 10 6 HR 0 23 RBI 9 26/12 K/BB 23/6 1 SB 0

