Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:31 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ty France -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 89th in slugging.
- France has gotten a hit in 48 of 69 games this season (69.6%), including 21 multi-hit games (30.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- France has had an RBI in 23 games this year (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|31
|.295
|AVG
|.260
|.381
|OBP
|.307
|.504
|SLG
|.336
|17
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|0
|23
|RBI
|9
|26/12
|K/BB
|23/6
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Cole (7-1 with a 2.75 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.75), 20th in WHIP (1.113), and 22nd in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.