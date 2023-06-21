On Wednesday, Kolten Wong (.080 batting average in his past 10 games, with four walks and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .157 with three doubles and 12 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 14 of 40 games this year (35.0%), including multiple hits four times (10.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 40 games this season.

Wong has driven in a run in six games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 19 .138 AVG .175 .275 OBP .221 .155 SLG .206 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 17/8 K/BB 15/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings