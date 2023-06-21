The Seattle Mariners versus New York Yankees game on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in J.P. Crawford and Gleyber Torres.

Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in MLB action with 76 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .379.

The Mariners' .227 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 309 (4.4 per game).

The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff is eighth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.202).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo (4-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Castillo heads into the outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo will look to go five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox L 4-3 Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Jhony Brito 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Domingo Germán 6/23/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Gilbert Cole Irvin 6/24/2023 Orioles - Away Bryce Miller Kyle Gibson 6/25/2023 Orioles - Away George Kirby Dean Kremer 6/26/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams

