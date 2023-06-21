How to Watch the Mariners vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
The Seattle Mariners versus New York Yankees game on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in J.P. Crawford and Gleyber Torres.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Yankees Player Props
|Mariners vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in MLB action with 76 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 25th in baseball, slugging .379.
- The Mariners' .227 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.
- Seattle ranks 20th in runs scored with 309 (4.4 per game).
- The Mariners rank 24th in baseball with a .308 on-base percentage.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff is eighth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.202).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Castillo (4-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Castillo heads into the outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Castillo will look to go five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 4-1
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Eury Pérez
|6/16/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Michael Kopech
|6/17/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Lucas Giolito
|6/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Lance Lynn
|6/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Gerrit Cole
|6/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Jhony Brito
|6/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Domingo Germán
|6/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Cole Irvin
|6/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Gibson
|6/25/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Dean Kremer
|6/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Trevor Williams
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.