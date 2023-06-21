Mariners vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees (40-33) and the Seattle Mariners (35-36) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on June 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-5) to the mound, while Jhony Brito will answer the bell for the Yankees.
Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Yankees Player Props
|Mariners vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- This season, the Mariners have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.
- Seattle has a record of 14-7 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle has scored 309 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 14
|Marlins
|L 4-1
|Luis Castillo vs Eury Pérez
|June 16
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Bryan Woo vs Michael Kopech
|June 17
|White Sox
|L 4-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Lucas Giolito
|June 18
|White Sox
|W 5-1
|Bryce Miller vs Lance Lynn
|June 20
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|George Kirby vs Gerrit Cole
|June 21
|@ Yankees
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Jhony Brito
|June 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Domingo Germán
|June 23
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Cole Irvin
|June 24
|@ Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Kyle Gibson
|June 25
|@ Orioles
|-
|George Kirby vs Dean Kremer
|June 26
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Trevor Williams
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.