The Seattle Mariners and Mike Ford, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has four home runs and a walk while hitting .182.

Ford has picked up a hit in four games this season (28.6%), including one multi-hit game.

Looking at the 14 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (21.4%), and in 11.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ford has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 .231 AVG .150 .231 OBP .227 .692 SLG .450 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 3 RBI 2 6/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings