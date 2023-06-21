Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.418) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 45th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this year (48 of 70), with more than one hit 21 times (30.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 70), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- France has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.295
|AVG
|.254
|.381
|OBP
|.306
|.504
|SLG
|.328
|17
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|0
|23
|RBI
|9
|26/12
|K/BB
|24/6
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brito gets the call to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
