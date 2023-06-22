The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Raleigh has recorded a hit in 33 of 62 games this year (53.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.4%).

In 11.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has an RBI in 16 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.7% of his games this season (24 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 29 .248 AVG .181 .290 OBP .306 .393 SLG .426 11 XBH 10 3 HR 6 16 RBI 13 29/7 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings