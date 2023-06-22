Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Raleigh has recorded a hit in 33 of 62 games this year (53.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.4%).
- In 11.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has an RBI in 16 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.7% of his games this season (24 of 62), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.248
|AVG
|.181
|.290
|OBP
|.306
|.393
|SLG
|.426
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|13
|29/7
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Yankees will send German (4-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw two innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.