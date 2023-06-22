J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Yankees - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 57 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 145th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 40 of 68 games this year (58.8%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (20.6%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.9%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Crawford has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (42.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (14.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.217
|.372
|OBP
|.323
|.382
|SLG
|.313
|9
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|13
|32/22
|K/BB
|20/17
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went two innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.