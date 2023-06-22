Kolten Wong -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 22 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .154 with three doubles and 12 walks.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 34.1% of his 41 games this year, with at least two hits in 9.8% of them.
  • In 41 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In six games this season (14.6%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 41 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 20
.138 AVG .169
.275 OBP .214
.155 SLG .200
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
4 RBI 5
17/8 K/BB 15/4
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.68 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Yankees are sending German (4-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed two innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .205 batting average against him.
