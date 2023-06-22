The Seattle Mariners visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.

Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has collected 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .239/.302/.419 slash line on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 21 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

Ty France has recorded 76 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .274/.344/.415 slash line on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 20 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Torres Stats

Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 30 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .253/.329/.431 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 37 RBI (69 total hits).

He has a .266/.344/.436 slash line so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 at Red Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2

