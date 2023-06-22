Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Yankees on June 22, 2023
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Julio Rodriguez, Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.
Mariners vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has collected 69 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He has a .239/.302/.419 slash line on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
France Stats
- Ty France has recorded 76 hits with 21 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .274/.344/.415 slash line on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 30 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .253/.329/.431 so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 37 RBI (69 total hits).
- He has a .266/.344/.436 slash line so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
