Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (3-8) will host the Indiana Fever (4-7) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, June 22. Game time is 10:00 PM ET.

Indiana lost to Atlanta 100-94 in its last game. Aliyah Boston led the way with 25 points, six rebounds and four blocks, followed by Kelsey Mitchell with 24 points and four assists. Led by Jewell Loyd (33 PTS, 3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 6-15 from 3PT) and Magbegor (13 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 57.1 FG%), Seattle ended its last matchup losing 85-79 against Connecticut.

Fever vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-120 to win)

Fever (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+100 to win)

Storm (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-1.5)

Fever (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 163.5

163.5 When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are third-worst in the WNBA offensively (77.2 points scored per game) and ninth defensively (85.3 points allowed).

Seattle is the third-worst squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.1) and third-worst in rebounds conceded (36.3).

This season the Storm are worst in the league in assists at 16.2 per game.

Seattle is seventh in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.3) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.5).

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (8.3 per game), and they rank No. 4 in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

Seattle is the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.2 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (38.5%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

At home the Storm average 72.7 points per game, 12.3 less than away (85.0). Defensively they give up 82.6 points per game at home, 7.4 less than on the road (90.0).

Seattle averages more rebounds per game at home (33.1) than on the road (33.0), but also allows more points at home (38.0) than on the road (33.3).

The Storm average 3.3 fewer assists per game at home (15.0) than on the road (18.3).

At home, Seattle commits 12.9 turnovers per game, 1.1 fewer than away (14.0). The team forces 15.0 turnovers per game at home, 4.0 more than away (11.0).

At home the Storm make 6.3 treys per game, 5.5 less than away (11.8). They shoot 28.8% from beyond the arc at home, 13.2% lower than on the road (42.0%).

This year Seattle is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (8.8). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (38.9%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have been the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.

The Fever are 3-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

Seattle has seven wins in 10 games against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or greater, Seattle is 7-3 against the spread.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 50.0% chance of a victory for the Storm.

