The Seattle Storm (3-8), on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, hope to snap a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Indiana Fever (4-7).

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Fever matchup in this article.

Storm vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-2) 164.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-2.5) 164.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-2.5) 164.5 -140 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Fever (-1.5) 162.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Storm vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Fever are 7-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Storm have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Seattle has an ATS record of 7-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
  • In the Fever's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Storm games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.

