Storm vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Seattle Storm (3-8), on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, hope to snap a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Indiana Fever (4-7).
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Fever matchup in this article.
Storm vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Storm vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-2)
|164.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Fever (-2.5)
|164.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Fever (-2.5)
|164.5
|-140
|+105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Fever (-1.5)
|162.5
|-125
|-105
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Storm vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Fever are 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Storm have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Seattle has an ATS record of 7-3 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
- In the Fever's 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Storm games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.
