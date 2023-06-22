The Indiana Fever (4-7) play the Seattle Storm (3-7) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

The matchup has no line set.

Storm vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

TV: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Storm vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 91 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Fever

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-17.6)

Seattle (-17.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.9

Storm vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has six wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Seattle has played nine games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

Storm Performance Insights

The Storm are scoring only 77.0 points per game (second-worst in WNBA), but they've played more consistently on defense, where they are allowing 85.3 points per game (ninth-ranked).

When it comes to rebounding, Seattle is getting outplayed at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in rebounds (33.0 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.1 per contest).

The Storm are averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this year, while forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest (fifth-ranked).

The Storm own a 34.6% three-point percentage this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 8.3 threes per game (third-best).

The Storm have struggled to defend three-pointers this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in three-pointers allowed per game (8.5) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (39.4%).

Seattle has taken 64.8% two-pointers and 35.2% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 69.4% are two-pointers and 30.6% are three-pointers.

