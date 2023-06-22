How to Watch the Storm vs. Fever Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jewell Loyd will lead the Seattle Storm (3-8) into a matchup with the Indiana Fever (4-7) one game after scoring 33 points in an 85-79 loss to the Sun, on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
Storm vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Storm vs. Fever
- Seattle's 77.2 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 84.5 Indiana allows.
- Seattle is shooting 39.6% from the field, 4.0% lower than the 43.6% Indiana's opponents have shot this season.
- The Storm are 1-1 when they shoot better than 43.6% from the field.
- Seattle shoots 34.3% from three-point distance this season. That's 2.3 percentage points lower than Indiana has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (36.6%).
- The Storm are 2-2 when shooting above 36.6% as a team from three-point range.
- Indiana averages 35.9 rebounds a contest, 2.8 more rebounds per game than Seattle's average.
